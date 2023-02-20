Simu Liu finds NBA celeb look-alike segment comparison: 'Not cool'

Marvel star Simu Liu was not impressed by the comparison with an Asian fan during a celebrity look-alike segment at the NBA's Celebrity All-Star game.

"I had a great time, but this wasn't cool," the 33-year-old tweeted in response to a parallel picture of him and the fan showed on a jumbotron Friday night game, as per Page Six.

Some fans of the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star also took to social media to slam the look-alike comparison.

"'Let's pick random Asian dude,' smdh," one fan wrote, while another tweeted, "This is so bad in many ways."

A third commented, "The issue here is that they have no similar characteristics other than being Asian.

"Usually when they do this bit, there's SOMETHING to connect. Haircut, beard, build, something. This is literally just playing into the 'all Asians look alike' stereotype."

The Hollywood star took to Twitter to clarify after his initial tweet went viral by calling out the camera person, not the NBA.

"To be perfectly clear, the entire org and ops team surrounding all-star have been nothing but absolutely stellar to myself and all my friends," the One True Loves actor tweeted.

"This was just one person with a camera. and no disrespect to my man in the videotron either! he's gorgeous we just don't look alike."