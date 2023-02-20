Prince Harry thought it would be 'privilege' to be on 'same adventure' with Meghan

Prince Harry talks about admiring Meghan Markle's approach to life.
After watching her video on her friend Violet’s Instagram page, the Duke of Sussex felt enormous emotions.
He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “There was an energy about her, a wild joy and playfulness. There was something in the way she smiled, the way she interacted with Violet, the way she gazed into the camera. Confident. Free. She believed life was one grand adventure, I could see that. What a privilege it would be, I thought, to join her on that journey.”
He added: “I got all of that from her face. Her luminous, angelic face. I’d never had a firm opinion on that burning question: Is there just one person on this earth for each of us? But in that moment I felt there might be only one face for me. This one.”
Meghan and Harry eventually tied the knot in 2018.
