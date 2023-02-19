'Vicky Donor' actor Annu Kapoor recommences work after heart attack

Annu Kapoor will be next seen in 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana

Annu Kapoor suffered a heart attack a few days ago; the actor has now resumed his work.

While talking to HindustanTimes, Annu was asked why he returned to work shortly after suffering a heart attack to which he replied that he returned back to work because of the sense of responsibility.

He stated: “A sense of responsibility. Yes, health is important. But, I am one of those who have struggled to get ahead in life. Therefore, work is also essential. I have a weekly column that I write for a newspaper; I know that is my responsibility. The same goes for my other commitments as well. If every person in this country has that sense of responsibility, then no other country will be better than ours,”

The Vicky Donor actor further thanked his fans for praying for him while he was unwell. “I’m happy and grateful for the support of my fans and the industry. Main bahut abhari hoon. I sincerely pay my gratitude to all the people who prayed, and didn’t pray, for me, added Kapoor.”

Annu Kapoor first starred in film Kala Pathar that featured Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha in the lead roles. He will be next seen in films; Dream Girl 2 and Nonstop Dhamaal, reports News18.