Eminem shares throwback picture from Super Bowl Halftime show on Dr Dre's birthday

Eminem on Saturday sent birthday wishes to rapper Dr Dre who turned 58.

Taking to Instagram, the "Lose Yourself" rapper shared a throwback picture with Dr Dre from the their performance at the last year's Super Bowl Halftime

."You better show respect whenever the doc's brought up... Happy bday Dr Dre," the Detroit native captioned the picture.

Eminem and Dr Dre were joined by Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and other artists at the last year's Super Bowl Halftime show.



