PSL 2023: Sarfaraz praises Hasnain, Naseem for brilliant death overs bowling

Sarfaraz Ahmed addresses media in Karachi - PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators' (QG) skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed appreciated his young fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain for their death overs bowling during his team's match against Karachi Kings on Saturday.

Addressing a presser after the match, Sarfaraz said, "Credit goes to Naseem and Hasnain, the way they bowled 18th and 19th over. We bowled brilliantly in the last five overs to restrict them."

Karachi required 37 runs off 18 balls with the in-form veteran Shoaib Malik and young batter Irfan Khan Niazi at the crease. Hasnain and Naseem exhibited great death bowling skills in the 18th and 19th overs to guide Quetta to their first win of the season.

Shah gave away only six runs in the 18th over whereas Hasnain conceded only seven in the 19th to exponentially increase Quetta's chances of victory.

Replying to a query regarding the failure of Quetta's top order in both games, the skipper said: "Our top order is known for playing aggressive cricket. We have given them the plan according to their strengths. As you all know, the way Jason Roy played last year. He and others will make a comeback in the upcoming matches."

Quetta lost their first four wickets inside the first six overs against KK.

However, on the back of a scintillating hundred by Kiwi batter Martin Guptill, Gladiators reached a respectable total of 168 in their 20 overs and defeated the Kings by six runs.

The skipper applauded the New Zealand batter's innings saying it was "the best inning PSL so far".

Karachi Kings lose three consecutively

With this loss against the Gladiators, Karachi have now lost all three of their initial matches in a row.

Chasing 169, the Kings were restricted to 162-5 in their 20 overs.

The in-form Shoaib Malik remained unbeaten on 71 runs in 49 balls but he was not able to get his side over the line. His innings included eight fours and a six.

Karachi Kings will play their next game tomorrow against traditional rivals Lahore Qalanders in the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi today.