King Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle victims of same 'abuse'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who claim they have been subjected to a torrent of abuse, have been advised to take lesson and patience from Camilla and King Charles.

King Charles and his wife Camilla have been the victims of the same abuse which was in part to blame for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.



Richard Palmer explained on this week's Royal Round Up how people had attacked and slammed Camilla and Charles ever since their relationship became public.

"I think this needs to be called out, the social media companies need to do more about it, they need to end anonymity for a start. This is where I do think the Sussexes had a point, they got this guy Christopher Bouzy to do some analysis and found that it was a small number of accounts that were abusing them, but amplifying it so much," Palmer told Pandora Forsyth.

"We see the same thing on the other side as well, we see their porters including some people who they've thanked for their support vehemently abusing the King, the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the family."

Palmer, to a question how Charles and Camilla handled criticism, responded: "Obviously they're used to it, the story about Camilla having bread rolls thrown at her back in the 1990s in a supermarket I think is fiction, it come round every now and again. At that time she was an extremely unpopular person, she and the then-Prince Charles were blamed by a lot of people for the death of Princess Diana."

He added: "They got used to it and they do have the luxury, unlike politicians and musicians and actors who are in the public spotlight of knowing they're in it for the long haul. They can always take the view that, 'we're unpopular in the soap opera at the moment but further down the line we've got time to make amends'."

Charles and Camilla, according to the expert, tend not to look at the press coverage of them, although they will be given newspaper cuttings.