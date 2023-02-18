Yunjin from Le Sserafim receives hate following her comment about Messi

Yunjin is facing backlash after making a joke about the footballer Messi

Yunjin from girl group Le Sserafim is facing backlash after making a joke about the footballer Messi on Weverse. On February 12, a user on the communication app Weverse posted a message, saying:



“If you comment, I’ll stop playing soccer.”

The user had the display name Lionel Messi along with the picture of the player as well, meaning the user was commenting while jokingly assuming the persona of the footballer.

Yunjin soon replied to the user, stating: “Eyy, I should’ve replied a few months earlier.”

According to Koreaboo, this comment has angered many Korean Netizens. Yunjin using the words “a few months earlier” implies that the idol may be referring to Argentina winning the World Cup with Messi playing the role of captain.

Though many people expressed their anger that Yunjin might not be happy with Argentina’s win, others commented that the tone of the comment seemed to be humorous. After the controversy blew up, Yunjin deleted her comment.