King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6 alongside her wife Camilla, has reportedly left his son Prince Harry 'furious' by rejecting his demand of sitting together ahead of the Coronation.

Charles and his elder son Prince William do not seem to be trapped by the Sussexes' alleged attempt to indulge them into media war as the senior royals have reportedly refused the Duke's request to hold a meeting in the name of addressing the issues.

The new British monarch, who has never been known as a gambler, appeared playing smartly against the California-based couple and won’t be acceding to his bolter of a son’s number one demand.

In January, Harry launched himself on to the publicity trail by releasing his memoir Spare, depicting Charles as a floundering, flop of a father, Prince William a bullying, jealous brother and Kate, the Princess of Wales, as a wintry sort who would never lend Meghanher breadmaker, according to expert.

Asked by ITV’s Tom Bradby whether, after all of this he was planning on sending his morning suit to the dry cleaners to go to his father’s coronation, the duke said “the ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope … they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”



Likewise, during an interview with the Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon he said he wanted to “actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I’d really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife.”

Then it was suggested that Charles was seeking some sort of peace deal with the Sussexes, with the suggestion that the Archbishop of Canterbury might be tapped to try and play UN peacekeeper.



But now we have fresh insight from the eminently well-sourced Tom Sykes in The Daily Beast, who reports that there will be no Windsor version of the Yalta Conference ahead of the coronation.

A friend of King Charles told Sykes: "Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a coronation to organise. He simply won’t have the time to organise a special meeting with Harry."



"Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral," a source told Myers.



“Neither the King nor Prince William have spoken directly to Harry and Meghan about their attendance at the event,” according to the Mirror.

King Charles and William's refusal to Harry is being considered as fresh snub to Archie and Lilibet's parents. A source, close to Harry and Meghan, has claimed that the latest move from the Palace has further complicated the already fractured relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family.

A media outlet - citing a friend - claims that members of the royal family expect that Harry and Meghan would join them at the Coronation, but some experts think totally differently as they believe the former Suits star and her hubby won't attend the King's historic event.