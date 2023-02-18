Megan Fox hasn't 'given up' on relationship with Machine Gun Kelly: 'Want things to work out'

File Footage

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seeking help of professionals to make their romance work amid breakup rumours.



An insider told People Magazine that the Jennifer’s Body star and the rapper has not “given up on their relation” and trying their best to work out things.

The source said that the Hollywood beauty is “still upset” after she and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, had a big fight before his gig at the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party.

Fox and Kelly "are working through their issues and haven't split," said the source before adding, "Megan is still upset but is not giving up on their relationship."

"He feels the same way. They are getting professional help because they want things to work out,” the insider added.

The Transformers actor first sparked breakup rumours after she removed all snaps of herself with the rapper from the photo sharing app.

She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fueling the break up speculations.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the actor captioned her new photo.

To top it off, the Hollywood beauty unfollowed the rapper on Instagram and started following Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet before deactivating her account.

To note, the Emo Girl hitmaker has famously feuded with Eminem over the years, as per Page Six.

Following this, the couple was spotted leaving a marriage counseling office, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail, where they were said to have spent two and a half hours.

