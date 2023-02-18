Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: Ben Barnes reveals stronger Alina-Darkling connection

Netflix’s upcoming second season of its popular fantasy series, Shadow and Bone, will feature ‘irresistible-to-watch’ connection between show leads Jesse Mei Li, who plays, Alina Starkov and Ben Barnes, who is the antagonist The Darkling.

An adaptation of the Leigh Bardugo’s book series of the same name, the series follows the story of Alina Starkov, the Sun Summoner, who is the only one capable of destroying the fold and the volcra within it, created by General Kirigan aka the Darkling.

Even though the Darkling is portrayed as the bad guy in the Grishaverse, many fans favour the unlikely pairing. In Season 1, Alina and Darkling even share a romantic moment before she finds out the truth about him.

For the forthcoming season, Barnes revealed that there will be a stronger Kirigan-Alina connection, via Collider.

“Kirigan can see a little bit of his former hopeful self in Alina, but I think he’s also trying to school her in cynicism,” explained the actor, 41.

“He’s trying to instil in her this idea that as she goes through life, as she loses people that she loves over and over again, and as she tries to keep the peace, eventually she’s going to have to rule with a bit more of an iron and fist and do things more his way,” he shared.

In the second season, Barnes added, “they’re kept physically apart. But then they start thinking about the other, and the other’s ideologies, and what the other is doing. They start to meet in what we’re calling the ‘Mind Palace,’ and they start to connect in this different way.”

The trailer for the second season revealed the Darkling’s return accompanied by shadow monsters called nichevo’ya.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 16th, 2023.