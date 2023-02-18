Princess Diana pal gets £161,000 for ‘ugly’ personal letters

File Footage

Princess Diana’s old letters detailing personal turmoil have reportedly sold for a shocking price.



For those unversed, the letters in question have gone for over £161,000.

They contain “desperate and ugly” accounts of her divorce from King Charles.

The collection features a total of 32 correspondences, which feature detailed accounts of her negotiations with King Charles.

On extract from the letters even talks about Princess Diana feeling like she’s been left “on her knees” by the divorce settlement.

Other extracts throw shade at the Royal Family for causing her to feel ‘isolated’.

For those unversed, the letters were sold by Princess Diana’s pal Mrs Kassem, whome she met at the Royal Brompton Hospital in 1995.

A two page letter on Kensington Palace paper sold for £26,000 (£31,000 with fees).

The letters are direct correspondences with Mrs Kaseem and include an admission where the Duchess writes, As I don't have a mobile it is difficult to discuss personal issues as my lines here are constantly recorded and passed on.”

“If I'd known a year ago what I'd experience going through this divorce I never would have consented. It's desperate and ugly.”