Security at Central Police Office tightened just hours before KPO attack

Security personnel take position behind a police vehicle near site of an attack to a police compound in Karachi on February 17, 2023. — AFP

As the police witnessed one of the deadliest encounters at the Karachi Police Office on Friday — possibly due to reported security lapses — it emerged Saturday that the security at the Central Police Office (CPO) at II Chundrigar Road was tightened just hours before the gun attack.



The security at the CPO was beefed up on the directives of Sindh Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, who personally inspected the security arrangements at the watch tower inside the compound and rear emergency gate.



Sources within the CPO said that IGP Memon offered Friday prayers at the mosque of the Sindh police headquarters and visited the back side of the CPO alone. They said that the provincial police chief checked the emergency entrance gate on the Railway Lines' side and issued directives to the security personnel deployed there.

IGP Memon then inspected the back side of the CPO building and went to the watchtower, after which he ordered the deployment of more snippers, they added.

An area inside the Karachi Police Office compound is seen cordoned off by a barricade tape. — AFP

Following the orders, the administrational staff at the CPO tightened security throughout the office premises.

Sources further stated that sensitive agencies had issued serious threat alerts for the police offices on Friday.



Major lapses were also identified in the security arrangements at the Karachi Police Office (KPO), which is home to several police buildings as well as the residences of officers and their families.

Three terrorists were killed and four persons, including police and Rangers personnel and a civilian, were martyred, while 18 others were injured as a gun battle raged Friday night inside the office of the Karachi police at Sharae Faisal.

However, the KPO was cleared of terrorists, after an hours-long operation by police commandos and paramilitary soldiers.