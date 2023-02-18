Netflix ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 trailer teases impending war between Alina and Darkling

Netflix dropped the thrilling trailer for the upcoming second season of Shadow and Bone.

An adaptation of the Leigh Bardugo’s book series of the same name, the series follows the story of Alina Starkov (Jessica Mei Li), the Sun Summoner, who is the only one capable of destroying the fold and the volcra within it, created by General Kirigan aka the Darkling (Ben Barnes).

Following the climactic battle at the end of season 1, Alina seemingly puts down the Darkling as she crossed the Shadow Fold with Mal (Archie Renaux).

But the Darkling as returned with an “unkillable army made of shadow” as Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) dubs it.

In the trailer, Alina is on the run and determined to bring down the Fold. In order to do that, she sets on a quest to grow her abilities. “Kirigan damned this country into darkness. I have to destroy him for good,” she declares in the clip.

Meanwhile, in Ketterdam, the Crows must “forge new alliances as they contend with old rivals and even older grudges that threaten not only their place in the Barrel, but their very lives. When a chance at a deadly heist comes their way, the Crows will once again find themselves on a collision course with the legendary Sun Summoner.”

Watch the trailer here:

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on March 16th, 2023.

