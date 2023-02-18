Brad Pitt surprised Ines de Ramon with sweet gesture for Valentine’s Day: Insider

Brad Pitt made the most out of Valentine’s day despite being on opposite sides of the country from girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

According to Daily Mail, the Babylon actor, 59, sent a bouquet of pink peonies and a baguette to the jewellery company executive at her office in Los Angeles.

De Ramon was photographed in carrying the said bouquet on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023.

A source confirmed to People that Pitt — who is in New York City filming Wolves — was indeed the one who sent the flowers and French bread to Ramon. In the images obtained by Daily Mail, de Ramon seemed more than delighted by the sweet gesture.

Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together at a Los Angeles concert in November 2022. Per sources that told People at the time that the couple had actually been dating for “a few months” before that.

The following month, a source told Us Weekly that Pitt was completely “smitten” with De Ramon.

In the same month, the pair was spotted celebrating the Bullet Train actor’s 59th birthday.

And later, they two were photographed looking cosy in in Cabo San Lucas as they rang in the New Year together. A source told People at the time that the couple is “dating and having fun.” The insider said, “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it.”

The source further added that the actor, 59, “is not seeing anyone else right now” besides the 32-year-old jewellery designer, 32. “He is spending more time with Ines,” the source said. “He is very happy.”