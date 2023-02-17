Kanye West files complaint against paparazzi after they ‘challenged’ him to fight

Kanye West has recently filed a complaint against paparazzi over “verbal argument”.



According to Page Six, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood revealed that West was reportedly “contacted by few photographers” as he left Sunset Boulevard on Tuesday.

The police rep told outlet that the paps allegedly “got into a verbal argument with West and challenged him to a fight.”

Following this incident, the rapper went to the police station at the time “to plea for their assistance”.

The outlet further confirmed that a “criminal report was created” and an active investigation did take place.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, the outlet could not reach out to West’s spokesperson for comment.

This is not the first time that West got into fight with paparazzi.

Last month, the rapper reportedly approached a woman who was recording him from her car in a viral video.

West could be heard saying, “You didn’t have to run up on me like that. If I say stop, stop with your cameras!”

It is pertinent to mention that after this incident, the rapper was named as a suspect in “battery investigation”.