Hanni from New Jeans discusses her job pre-debut

In an interview with NME, K-pop group New Jeans were asked about their first jobs. In response, Hanni talked about the job she had when she was a high school student, explaining:
“First job before our debut as NewJeans… In Australia, the semester has terms when you go to school. High school finishes earlier than primary school, maybe a week and a half earlier.”
Since the young idol had a lot of free time on her hands and her sister was still studying, she decided to put her time to good use: “I had nothing to do, and then I got called by my old primary school teacher to come and help at the school because my sister still went there.”
According to Hanni, her first job entailed organizing books in the library, moving things around and cleaning if it was needed. “So I went to help for the last week and a half of the semester. I organized books in the library, too. Cleaned and moved desks as well. It was really fun.”
'Keeping Up With The Kremlin' in the works on Channel 4, with deep fake technology
Harry Styles reprimands producer for making dirty jokes on 'Love Island' host Maya Jama and rapper Stormyz's bedroom...
Gisele Bündchen shared her spicy dance moves as she gears up for Brazilian Carnival
Zeenat Aman writes an enlightening caption about women dyeing their hair
Here is everything that has been revealed so far about the live action One Piece adaptation on Netflix
Austin Butler shared he learned a tip from Ryan Gosling to gain weight to play Elvis Presley