Netflix’s One Piece adaptation: all there is to know

Here is everything that has been revealed so far about the live action One Piece adaptation on Netflix.

The globally well loved manga by Eiichiro Oda is set to be produced by the team behind the Cowboy Bebop adaptation, Tomorrow Studios. No confirmed release date for the series has been revealed as of yet, though rumors point to an April 2023 release date.

Steven Maeda has been announced as the showrunner for the series, having titles such as the X-files, Day Break and Lost under his belt. Multiple members from the team of writers have been revealed as well including Allison Weintraub, Ian Stokes, Matt Owens, Jason Cho and more.

The director behind Daredevil, The Witcher and The Punisher, Marc Jobst will be responsible for directing the first episode of the series. As for production, after several delays, it is taking place in Cape Town Film Studios and the President of South Africa even spoke about the show in a press release, stating:

“One Piece is Netflix’s biggest production project in Africa to date – both in terms of scale and budget, covering South African labor, infrastructure and suppliers.”

Details about the first episode have been revealed, it is titled Romance Dawn, and has been written by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda. Filming for the series officially ended on August 22nd, 2022.

Netflix has announced the actors that will be portraying the beloved characters: Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji.