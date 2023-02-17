Austin Butler praises Selena Gomez, says ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ really moved me’

File footage

Austin Butler discussed his friendship with Selena Gomez in his latest interview.



The Elvis star, 31, has graced the Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Hollywood Issue alongside the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, and revealed how impressed he is with his dear friend.

“I’ve known her [Gomez] for so many years, so it is nice to get to share space with somebody for a long period of time, and I’m just so proud of her,” he gushed to ExtraTV on Thursday.

"When I was filming Elvis, Selena found this photograph of the two of us when I did a guest star thing on her show Wizards of Waverly Place. And she sends it to me, just going, 'Wow, remember this?'" Butler recalled, adding, "It feels like another life."

Butler shared that the Wolves singer is one of his longest friends in the business. The two stars shared screen space together in an episode of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, which starred Gomez as teen wizard Alex Russo and Butler appeared as a guest star.

The Elvis Presley biopic star further praised Gomez for her latest Apple TV+ documentary titled, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. He said, “Her documentary really moved me as well, getting to see that… I thought that was so brave.”

“I feel really honored to be in her company," Butler said.