Ranbir Kapoor clarifies song 'Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai' is NOT based on his life

Ranbir says 'his role in the film is not of a casanova'

Ranbir Kapoor says that song Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is not his biopic.

While attending the grand premiere of TJMM, he interacted with the audience and also gave an electrifying performance on the new song. At the same event, he clearly added that this song is not based on his life.

"This song is Pyar Hota Kai Baar Hai. Main yeh bayaan kar deta hoon ki yeh mera kuch 'biopic' wala gaana nahi hai.”

He further said: “My character in this film is not of a casanova. I help people who have problems in their love lives. I come up with solutions for their problems. I'm a break-up artist. So please, yeh kuch biopic nahi hain. It is not based on my life.”

Luv Ranjan’s directorial rom-com revolves around a man and woman who pretend to fall in love while they have their hidden motives at the back end.



Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar stars Sharddha Kapoor in the lead role with Ranbir. It also features Boney Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Rajesh Jais, Monica Chaudhary, Halseen Kaur and Ayesha Raza Mishra in supporting roles, reports PinkVilla.