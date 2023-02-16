Florence Pugh shares two cents on the beauty standards in Hollywood

Florence Pugh has recently addressed beauty standards in the entertainment industry.



Speaking to the Vanity Fair for Hollywood issue, Pugh discussed about the change in beauty stereotypes over the years in the industry where celebrities are now been commended over “more human appearance” than a “flawless one”.

To this, the Don’t Worry Darling star responded, “I love this shift.”

Pugh also revealed how her grandfather used to question her about her looks at the start of her acting career.

“When I started out, my granddad would always tell me off and be like, ‘Why are you showing everyone your ugly spots?’” said the 27-year-old.

The Dune actress continued, “He’d be really confused as to why I’d show my cellulite. My answer was like, ‘Well, I’d much rather do it than they do it, and then I feel ashamed.’”

Reflecting on her appearance, Pugh explained, “When I put on makeup and step in a wonderful dress, I give credit to the people that made me look like that.”

“And I also want my fans to know that (a) I don’t look like that all the time and (b) I also have stress acne, and I also have hairy eyebrows, and I also have greasy hair,” confessed the actress.

Pugh did not mind talking about her looks mainly because “that was a better way to do it”.

“Just be honest and open – then no one has to call you out for anything. You are who you are,” added the actress.