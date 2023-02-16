Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed as 'Dumb and stupid' in new South Park episode

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were savagely dragged in the latest episode of South Park where the couple were blasted as 'dumb and stupid'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are mentioned in the second episode of the show's new 26th season where one character says they are "sick of hearing about them".

The description of the episode reads: "The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town."

Some real fans, while making reference to the Duke, can't believe how far the hit-adult television programme has gone with some of the dialogue.

In the episode, the character Kyle can be seen saying: "It seriously is driving me crazy. I'm sick of hearing about them but I can't get away from them!"



"They're everywhere. In my f****ing face," he adds while all of the characters are sitting around their school's dining hall – discussing 'prince and his wife'.



Stan replies: "Look, Kyle, we just kind of don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife."

The hit-Comedy Central show is focused on Stan, Kyle, Eric and Kenny are all described as "four foul-mouthed friends who live in South Park". It was created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and developed by Brian Graden.

The Harry and Meghan episode has fetched thousands of comments across social media, with some even saying they would tune in, especially for their mention.

"Ha ha ha even South Park is taking the p**s out of Prince Harry and Meghan," Tweeted one viewer. "South Park takes aim at Prince Harry and Meghan," said another.