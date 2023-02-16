Olivia Wilde flaunts her new tattoo: 'completing the balance'

Olivia Wilde flaunts her new tattoos: 'completing the balance'

Don't Worry Darling actor Olivia Wilde shared her new tattoos on her left inner forearm.

The director, 38, got a complex constellation tattoo on her left inner forearm, “completing the balance” of the one on her right inner forearm.

Dr. Brian Woo, who specializes in slim-needle tattoos shared photos of the Hollywood star on his Instagram account on Wednesday, saying he “add[ed] to the story for Olivia ” and that it was done “awhile [sic] back.”

“Running out of arms,” Wilde wrote on her Instagram story alongside Woo’s post.

On her right inner forearm, Wilde has the Taurus constellation, which is her 8-year-old son Otis’ zodiac sign.

“Heatwave activities includ,” she captioned a picture of the then-new ink in July 2018. “For my little o.”

The Don’t Worry Darling creator, who parted ways with the movie’s star, Harry Styles, in November 2022, also has the words “all love, A” tattooed to her inner left wrist in honor of her late Uncle Alexander Cockburn.