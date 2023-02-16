Woman dies, four others injured in Jaffar Express train blast near Chichawatni

A representational image of a train stopped at a railway station in Pakistan. — AFP/File

In yet another unfortunate incident, an explosion inside Jaffar Express near Chichawatni left a woman dead and at least four others injured, Geo News reported on Thursday.



Sources affiliated with the Pakistan Railways said that the train was en route Peshawar from Quetta when the blast took place.

The Sahiwal regional police officer, district police officer and other district officials arrived at the site of the blast soon after and launched a search operation. Later, the rest of the bogies of the train were declared clear at the Chichawatni railway station.

A railways department spokesperson termed it a gas cylinder explosion.

Railways sources said that the explosion took place inside bogie number six in the economy class section. They said deceased woman had been identified and that she was from Bahawalpur. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.

Responding to the incident, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique ordered a complete probe into the matter.



This story is being updated.

