Woman dies, four others injured in Jaffar Express train blast near Chichawatni

In yet another unfortunate incident, an explosion inside Jaffar Express near Chichawatni left a woman dead and at least four others injured, Geo News reported on Thursday.
Sources affiliated with the Pakistan Railways said that the train was en route Peshawar from Quetta when the blast took place.
The Sahiwal regional police officer, district police officer and other district officials arrived at the site of the blast soon after and launched a search operation. Later, the rest of the bogies of the train were declared clear at the Chichawatni railway station.
A railways department spokesperson termed it a gas cylinder explosion.
Railways sources said that the explosion took place inside bogie number six in the economy class section. They said deceased woman had been identified and that she was from Bahawalpur. The injured have been shifted to a hospital.
Responding to the incident, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique ordered a complete probe into the matter.
This story is being updated.
Service will be available to all the Pakistani diaspora living abroad globally, says FM Bilawal
President Alvi asks FinMin Dar to present finance bill in parliament as Pakistan scrambles for IMF loan
Rabbani asks AGP to also “defend parliament when it is attacked by court” as he did for judiciary
MNA was behind bars since Dec 2020 for allegedly inciting hate against state institutions
Rehman's spokesperson says there were issues in high court's order that required “clarification and interpretation”
Maryam takes a jibe at Imran, says former PM kept holding meetings with ex- army chief even after his govt was toppled