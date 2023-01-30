At least 17 martyred, over 90 injured after suicide blast rips through Peshawar mosque

PESHAWAR: At least 17 people embraced martyrdom, while over 90 people were injured in a suicide attack inside a mosque in Peshawar's police lines area on Monday, Geo News reported.



The explosion took place inside a mosque in police lines and injured over 90 people who are being shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

The hospital's spokesperson confirmed that 17 people embraced martyrdom while 90 injured were brought to the hospital, among those — according to sources — more than 15 are in critical condition.

The spokesperson further confirmed that two police officers were found dead in the powerful blast that ripped through the mosque.

Rescue officials revealed that the blast took place during Zohr prayers, as the suicide bomber was standing in the front row.



They said that the sound of the explosion was so loud that it was heard far away while gunshots were also heard after the blast.

Meanwhile, security officials said that as per preliminary investigation, the attack was a suicide blast.

It was learnt that a portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it.

‘Imperative to improve intelligence gathering’

Strongly condemning the terrorist suicide attack, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said: “It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering [and] properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

The former prime minister shared his prayers and condolences go to the victims’ families.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

