'Pathaan' makers decide to celebrate 'Pathaan Day' on February 17

'Pathaan' collects INR 950 crore worldwide

Pathaan Day has been organized by Yash Raj Films on February 17 as the film sets new record by crossing INR 500 crore in India.

This news is a golden opportunity to fans that didn’t get the chance to watch the film so far as the tickets will also be sold at discounted rates on Pathaan Day. Ticket price for Pathaan on February 17 will be only INR 110 all over India.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the wonderful news for the Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Through his Instagram handle, he revealed about Pathaan Day and also shared the ticket price.

Ever since, the film has released in theatres it has been ruling the box office. With the growing numbers, it looks like Pathaan is not stopping anytime soon. It has collected INR 950 cr worldwide.



Khan has made his comeback after four years with Siddharth Anand’s directorial film. It also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s thriller film Jawan. Moreover, he further has film Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline, reports News18.