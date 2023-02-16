Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch reportedly split after dating for eight months

Camila Cabello and Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch have called it quits just after dating for eight months.

The couple sparked romance rumours back in June 2022 when the Havana singer was spotted with the 30-year-old CEO of the dating app in Los Angeles. They confirmed their relationship two months later when they stepped out for another walk around LA, but this time it was packed with PDA, per Page Six.

“Camila and Austin broke up,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023, adding that it “was announced in a Lox Club newsletter” for Kevitch’s exclusive dating app (dubbed the “Jewish Raya”) that their CEO “is single again.”

E! News and People Magazine also cited the Lox Club newsletter announcement.

ET’s source claimed the singer and the tech wiz’s “very busy” careers contributed to their split, saying it “became difficult to balance that and their relationship.”

“There’s no bad blood between them,” the source noted.

Cabello last dated Shawn Mendes — after years of friendship — beginning in July 2019, and the pair announced their split on Instagram in November 2021 with a joint statement.

Shortly after, Mendes said he and Cabello were still on good terms despite their breakup.