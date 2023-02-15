Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can ‘never count on’ Beyoncé’s support: ‘Too polarizing!’

File Footage

The real reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been refused public support by A-listers has just been broken down by experts.



This claim has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She bore it all in a brand new piece for News.com.au.

In it, she weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s polarizing nature and attributed it to their lack of public support.

Ms Elser even went as far as to reference a message from Beyoncé and said, “In Harry and Meghan, their never-ending Netflix doco, Meghan is seen receiving a text message of support from Beyoncé.”

“Why, I wonder, are stars such as her not willing to align themselves with the Duke and Duchess publicly?”

“One way to look at this is to wonder if, as a consequence of their take-no-prisoners PR warfare of their Oprah interview, Netflix series and Spare, they have simply become too divisive and too polarising for celebs like the Lemonade singer who meticulously cultivate and husband their brands.”