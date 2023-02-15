Gigi Hadid debuts dark hair in latest Vogue cover, resembles sister Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid is known for her blonde tresses and her younger sister Bella has sported dark hair.

In the March 2023 cover of Vogue Netherlands, the mom of two-year old daughter debuted her dark locks bearing a striking resemblance to sister Bella.

Ushering in a new fashion season, this special edition of the magazine features multiple covers, each highlighting one of Gigi’s alter egos as devised for her by her childhood friend and the shoot’s photographer and creative director, Alana O’Herlihy, via Fashion Gone Rogue.

According to the outlet, Gigi had requested “something with the Efteling” included in the shoot. The Efteling is a Dutch fantasy-themed amusement park that holds a special place in Gigi’s heart, as it reminds her of the feeling of happiness she had as a child.

In one of the images, the typically bleach-blonde model shows off a short dark hairdo with face stickers.



The covers were styled by fashion director Linda Gumus Gerritsen with hair by Panos Papandrianos and striking makeup by Carolina Gonzalez. The set was designed by Cooper Vasquez and Mei Kawajiri was responsible for all the manicures for the shoot.