Travis Scott stayed away from girls while enjoying Super Bowl Weekend post Kylie Jenner split

Travis Scott maintained his distance from girls while he celebrated Super Bowl Weekend with his guy gang post Kylie Jenner split.

The rapper performed at Rolling Stone Live in Scottsdale Ariz past weekend but he made sure to stay away from the ladies despite him being single.

“He was with a bunch of dudes only,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “It was like a boys weekend in Arizona. He wasn’t seen talking to any females.”

“Everyone was on their feet,” the source dished of the Highest in the Room hitmaker’s performance. “It was crazy inside the venue.”

Scott and The Kardashians star, who dated each other on and off since 2017, reportedly parted ways after spending winter holidays separately last year.

"This has happened so many times before," an insider said at the time. "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."

"Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before," another source said.

"When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there, but when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated."