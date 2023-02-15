King Charles visits Turkey-Syria earthquake support centres

King Charles III recently paid a visit to support centres in London for those affected by the Turkey-Syria earthquake.
The 74-year-old monarch visited Trafalgar Square on Tuesday where the victims of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, hit on February 6.
More than 35,000 people in south-eastern Turkey and Syria have lost their lives in the disaster.
King Charles talked to Salah Al-Asmar during his visit to Syria’s House. Al-Asmar said on the occasion: “For seven days, my family were under the rubble.”
“There was no rescue team. No-one could support them in this moment. I haven’t been able to sleep for days,” the architect said.
Yazan Douedari told the PA news agency: “The King was showing his support and was saying 'I can't imagine how hard it has been for you'. He said, 'It is terrible’. I saw that he was emotionally affected."
