Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez show ‘commitment’ to relationship with matching tattoos

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck proved their commitment to each other with some matching ink.

Lopez revealed the news in a Valentine’s Day post shared on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023. The singer shared a carousel of images in which there were sweet moments of the couple from their current relationship and the ones from their previous timeline from early 2000s.

In between, there were close-ups of the tattoos that the couple had gotten.

“Commitment [infinity emoji] Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” the Marry Me actress, 53, wrote on her Instagram caption. J.Lo also referenced her upcoming album with the hashtags “#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow.”

In the first image, Lopez showed off her new infinity sign tattoo featuring an arrow striking through the middle.

The symbol — which was located on her left ribcage — had “Jennifer” written on one end and “Ben” on the other.

Meanwhile, the post also shows Affleck’s tattoo, which features two arrows crossing over each other, with the letters J and B – standing for Jen and Ben, per Page Six.



Affleck and Lopez first met on the set of Gigli in 2001. The couple began dating back in 2002 and Affleck quickly proposed the same year. However, the pair ended up going their separate ways before the big day — but reunited in 2021.

The couple married in an intimate wedding Las Vegas in July last year. They tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in Georgia on August 20, 2022.