Insiders break silence on Rihanna’s deep dive into motherhood

Rihanna’s emotions and feelings towards motherhood have just been broken down by insiders.
This insight has been brought forward by an inside source close to Rihanna and dad-to-be A$AP Rocky.
An inside source brought this revelation to light to People, all while referencing the emotions of mom and dad-to-be.
Per the source, Rihanna’s “loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been.”
This claim comes shortly after a separate insider weighed in on Rihanna’s newfound gratitude for motherhood.
Per People magazine, “Rihanna has so many things she is grateful for. She is ecstatic about how her show went. She felt great about performing again. She was also super excited to confirm her pregnancy.”
