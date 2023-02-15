Vijay Varma makes relationship official with Tamannaah Bhatia?

Vijay Varma shared a picture on Instagram that has made fans curious

Vijay Varma celebrates Valentine's Day with his mystery girl, fans speculate it's Tamannaah Bhatia.

The Mirzapur 2 actor dropped a picture on his Instagram story where two feet are visible and not their faces. Although, he did not tag or mention anyone in particular but fans believed that the other person is Tamannaah. He shared the picture and also added a red heart on it.

Fans are speculating that he posted this picture to officially announce his relationship with the Entertainment actor.

One of the fans reported the story and wrote “They are announcing it. OMG.” The fan also noted Vijay carrying a jacket which he/she suspects is Tamnnaanh’s.

Rumours had it that the two are dating each other for a while as they have been spotted together for some time now.

As per IndiaToday, sources have revealed: “It is in a casual space and not very serious. They clearly enjoy each other’s company a lot and that is where it is as of now.”

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia met each other at a movie screening for the first time. Later on, the duo met each other while working on Lust Stories 2.