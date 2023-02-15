Ranbir Kapoor wishes his two loves 'Alia and Raha' a 'Happy Valentine's Day'

Ranbir Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha a happy Valentine’s Day while promoting film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar.
Ranbir kick started the promotions of TJMM yesterday in Gurgaon with a grand event. While he was on stage interacting with the audience, he said that he is missing his wife and daughter and also wished them Valentine’s Day.
He stated: "Happy Valentine's Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle, I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine's Day - my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you.”
Kapoor was dressed in an all-black outfit at the promotional event. He also opted for a cold pair of shades to complete his look.
The actor married Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt in 2021. The duo welcomed daughter Raha in November 2022. The couple has opted for a no-picture policy for their daughter. Reportedly, they are planning to reveal Raha’s face on her second birthday.
Meanwhile, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is a romantic-comedy film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie is directed by Luv Ranjan, reports PinkVilla.
Brad Pitt mocked for over his outfit on set of his upcoming film opposite George Clooney titled 'Wolves'
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met first met on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and dated for two years
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira tied the knot in Miami on January 28, 2023
Lady Gaga has just shared a sneak peek into her ensemble for for Harley Quinn as the ‘Joker’
Rihanna and Rocky, 34, welcomed their first child in May 2022, a son whose name has yet to be revealed
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage