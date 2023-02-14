Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra release dreamy new wedding photos

Newlywed couple Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra have revealed new pictures from their wedding day

Newlywed couple Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra have revealed new pictures from their wedding day. The pair can be seen in their matching attire, beaming at the camera.

Kiara captioned the post: “Pyaar ka rang chada hain.”

The couple’s wedding has been the talk of the town, with them tying the knot last week in Jaisalmer. Their extravagant wedding reception was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

The pair fell in love on the set of their film Shershaah, which came out in 2021. They revealed the pictures of their special day last week, with the caption: “‘Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai.’ We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

Both of the stars have had busy schedules on the work front as well, and they’re not showing any signs of slowing down. Kiara was seen last in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. While Sidharth appeared with Rashmika Mandann in the espionage thriller film Mission Majnu.