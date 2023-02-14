Julia Fox makes honest confession about getting liposuction and Botox

Julia Fox has recently opened up about having liposuction and Botox in the past.
In a new interview with Elle, Kanye West’s ex-flame said, ““I’m, like, saggy — like, things are not sitting the way they used to.”
The Uncut Gems actress continued, “I am not gonna do a damn thing about it.”
However, she told the publication that she earlier “got Botox and liposuction”.
Fox clarified, “I have not ruled out going back for more in the future.”
Last year, she turned 33 after which she took to TikTok to share her viewpoint on getting older.
“Just so you guys know, ageing is fully in. Like, fully,” she added.
Reflecting on anti-ageing beauty products, Fox stated, “If I see another product that says anti-ageing on the label, I’m suing. I’m going to sue.”
“I’m going to age regardless of if I put that f—king $500 serum on my face and you all f—king know it and we know it, so let’s stop lying to ourselves,” noted the actress.
'Batman' fans are sure they have seen Christian Bale in 'The Flash' trailer
Fans wrote, 'Rihanna's sign language interpreter deserves a raise she was giving it her all'
'Velma' received mixed reviews from critics and outright backlash from many fans.
Gerard Pique compared himself to a 'puppet' as he discussed his romance with Clara Chia
2019's 'Joker' also faced similar allegations
'Yellowstone' star Kevin Costner could not attend the Golden Globes Awards because of flooding in California