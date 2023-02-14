Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly were amidst wedding preps before fall-out: Source

File Footage

Megan Fox was planning her nuptials with beau Machine Gun Kelly before getting into a fight with him.

Even though the couple has not called off their engagement yet, but sources claim that the alleged issues between the duo are very serious this time.

However, an insider told Radar Online that before the Jennifer’s Body star hinted at her breakup with the Bloody Valentine hitmaker on social media, she was busy planning her nuptials.

The source said Fox and MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, were “hard at work” organizing their big day before their fight.

The Transformers actor first raised eyebrows after she removed all snaps of herself with the rapper from the photo sharing app before deactivating her account.

She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fueling the break up speculations.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the actor captioned her new photo.

To top it off, the Hollywood beauty unfollowed the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, on Instagram and started following Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet.

To note, the Emo Girl hitmaker has famously feuded with Eminem over the years, as per Page Six.