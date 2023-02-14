Malala Yousafzai 'feels grateful to attend Oscars luncheon with all of this year’s nominees'

Malala Yousafzai feels hounoured to be attending the Oscars luncheon with all the final nominees of the Academy Awards 2023.
Malala shared a series of pictures from the big night that featured many big names of the Hollywood film industry including; Tom Cruise. The first picture in the photo album showed her talking to Tom.
Yousafzai interacted with tons of other big celebrities and also lent her support to the short documentary film Stranger at the Gate directed by Jseftel. She gave special shout out to the team of the film and also posed for pictures with them.
The 25-year old education activist dressed up in traditional light pink embroidered Kurta and Pajama. She has her dupatta wrapped properly wrapped around her head. She also wore matching ivory heels along with her outfit. Her elegance and decency is worth praising.
Malala mentioned in the caption of the pictures that she feels honoured and grateful to have been attending the luncheon with the nominees of Oscars 2023.
The captioned read: “An amazing day @the academy Oscars luncheon with the incredible, hard-working team behind @strangeratthegate: director @jseftel, Conall Jones and @smartypantspictures. I am grateful and honoured to be in the room with all of this year’s nominees. I haven’t stopped talking about how I met Tom Cruise. And thank you to @clarissanya and @makeupbysravya for helping me look and feel my
Malala Yousafzai raised her voice in support of education in Pakistan. She recently joined the team of film Joyland as executive producer.
