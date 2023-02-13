Reese Witherspoon shares interesting confession about Your Place or Mine’s castmate

Reese Witherspoon has recently shared an interesting revelation about Your Place or Mine’ castmate on social media.



On Monday, the Sweet Home Alabama star took to Instagram and posted a video in which she asked her cast, “what is your crafty snack?”

In the beginning of the clip, Reese questioned her co-star Ashton Kutcher, who was donning a cowboy hat, and he replied, “Thespian food”.

To this, Reese questioned, “What does that mean?” And Ashton quipped, “Coffee”.

Tig Notaro, another cast in the new movie, disclosed that she “loves peanuts”.

Then it was Zoe Chao’s turn and she responded, “Doritos”.

Jesse Williams also answered that he would like to have “nacho cheese” and “cool ranch” which he claimed never have it.

Reese, on the other hand, said that she “likes sun chips” or “apple and peanut butter”. However, her 4 pm snack is tea and cookie.

When she was asked about Ashton, so the Legally Blonde actress added, “Hot Dog”.

In the caption, the 46-year-old wrote, “Asking the cast those hard-hitting questions while filming #YourPlaceOrMine.”

Following her post, Jennifer Garner commented, “Apples and peanut butter = life.”



The actress fans also shared their thoughts about crafty snack as one user mentioned, “Nutella packs or when they make the apple slices with peanut butter and granola!”

“Best crafty snacks: Welch’s Fruit Snacks and Doritos,” another added.