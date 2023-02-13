Rihanna dishes on how her life has changed post embracing motherhood: 'It got better'

Rihanna discussed motherhood and her comeback to the stage ahead of her performance at Super Bowl Halftime show.

The Diamonds hitmaker said that “nothing feels worthy” of your “time away” from your kid as she disclosed why she accepted the offer to perform at the show.

During an appearance on The Process with Nate Burleson podcast, the Fenty beauty owner talked about how her life has changed post embracing motherhood.

"My son, everything matters now," she said. "You really start to take a lot into account, like sky diving may go on the back burner for now. You really think about stuff like that. It’s not worth it."

The superstar went on to add that life is different after she welcomed her son in May last year. "Everything is different," she said.

"Life before my son seems very obscure, it’s very far in the rear-view mirror to me. Very small and cloudy. It just got better with him. It got better.

“I mean, it’s so much hard work, but nothing is more fulfilling than that,” she shared. "I feel like getting back to anything right now had to feel worth it.”

"Once you have a child, nothing seems worth it. Nothing feels worthy of your time away from your kid. So I was very careful in the things that I said yes to. Super Bowl was one of them."

She continued, "Wakanda Forever was the first thing that got me out of the house because I watched the trailer and I got a little glimpse of the movie. I believed in it. I felt it was authentic, it meant something to me.”

“I just saw it in the lens of Chad’s widow. To lose someone and be able to say those things, before you go,” RiRi said. “I love that song, I felt it from jump and I knew people would feel that as well."

Rihanna then admitted that getting the opportunity to perform at Super Bowl Halftime show was “scary” as it was after only three months post giving birth to her baby.

"It was so scary because it was kind of unexpected," she said. "My son was maybe only 3 months old, so this was one of those things, it was ‘Are you gonna come outside?’ Not just come outside but to the biggest stage ever.”

“I haven’t performed in like seven years. 2016 was my last tour and that to me was the last time I remember being out there on the stage. I miss it. I miss it. To come back from zero to Super Bowl, that was nuts."