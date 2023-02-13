Piers Morgan applauds Rihanna ‘impressive’ Super Bowl show following interview call

File footage

Piers Morgan reminisced getting an interview with Rihanna as he praised her for delivering an iconic performance on the Super Bowl half-time show stage.

The British talk show host reminisced on a conversation with Riri in 2012 that left him begging for an interview after the singer insulted him.

As for now, Piers, predictably, wants another interview with the Umbrella singer for TalkTV – and took to Twitter to reminisce over their past interactions.

During her halftime show, Rihanna revealed she is pregnant with her second child, ushering in some rare praise from the journalist.

Piers tweeted, “Rihanna IS pregnant, her aides have confirmed. So she did that half-time show while carrying a baby which is pretty damn impressive. Congrats”

Back in September 2012, the Diamonds singer took offence with Piers’ comments that she “needed to grow her hair back – fast”.

Rihanna snapped back at the former Good Morning Britain host: “Grow a [expletive] fast!!!!”

Piers then responded, “This a good time to ask for an interview?” before Rihanna appeared to agree, quipping: “Haaaa! Only if it’s not about cosmetics! But [expletive] yea let’s do it!!!!!!”