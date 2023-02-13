Kajol stuns fans in shimmery saree at Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding reception

Kajol looks breathtakingly beautiful in 'laid back wedding picture' from #SidKiara wedding reception

Kajol graced Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani’s wedding reception with husband Ajay Devgn. She later took to her Instagram and stunned fans with her shimmery saree look.





The star-studded reception was held St Regis Hotel Mumbai where more than half of Hindi film fraternity was present. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on 7th February 2023 in Rajasthan. In pictures shared by Kajol, she can be seen lounging in her chair as she shows off her saree.

In a video clip shared by Viral Bhayani, Sidharth and Kiara are seen rushing to receive Kajol and Ajay. The couples exchanged hugs and greeting before moving inside. Ajay and Sidharth appeared together in Thank God last year.

#SidKiara’s star-studded reception was attended by Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and others.

