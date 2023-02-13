Arshad Sharif murder case: Kenya didn't let JIT access evidence, SC told

Prominent journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif. —Arshad Sharif/ Facebook

The joint investigation team (JIT) probing Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif's murder was denied access to evidence by the Kenyan authorities, the chief of the probe team informed the Supreme Court during the hearing of a suo motu case on Monday.



Last year, the apex court had taken suo motu notice of the assassination of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. The murder was termed as a "case of mistaken identity" by the country's authorities.



A five-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, resumed hearing the suo motu case today (Monday) after over a month-long adjournment.

The other bench members included Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

At the outset of the hearing, JIT formed by the federal government submitted its second progress report to the SC.

Meanwhile, the apex court directed the authorities to hold a probe against the elements involved in disclosing the fact-finding committee's report in the case of the senior journalist's murder.

During the hearing, CJP Bandial questioned who made the fact-finding report public and directed to find out who was behind it.

"The fact-finding report was made public without any verification," the CJP remarked, questioning whether it was done deliberately. He said that there have been mistakes in the investigation carried out in Pakistan.

Justice Naqvi remarked that the court has read every single word of the report.

"Have you done what was assigned to you?" Justice Naqvi asked the JIT. He questioned whether the team found any material related to the murder in Kenya.

At this, JIT chief Owais Ahmed replied that they met officials in Kenya, adding that the East African country did not grant access to evidence.

"We did not find any concrete material in Kenya regarding Arshad Sharif's murder," he added.

"Where are Arshad Sharif's mobile and other equipment?" questioned Justice Ahsan.

To this query, the JIT chief said that Sharif's mobile phone and iPad are with Kenya's IT department. However, the rest of his belongings have been received, he told the court without elaborating further.

The additional attorney-general said that Kenya did not cooperate in the murder investigation.

At this, Justice Ahsan asked how can a country seek cooperation in an investigation if the relations with that nation are not that good.

Meanwhile, CJP Bandial remarked: "Kenya is an independent country and doesn't come under our jurisdiction". He said that the court wanted to know what the JIT has found so far.

The CJP asked about the future strategy of the special JIT's strategy in the future?" he asked.

The chief justice added that no one can be accused of the murder as of yet.

Later, the court directed the JIT to submit a full report within a month and adjourned the hearing till March.