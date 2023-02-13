Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception: First pictures of couple from the big night

Kiara Advani opts for a three-layered statement emerald necklace for her reception

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani become the new power couple of B-town as they make their first appearance at reception in style.

The duo made a very classy entry at their reception night wearing dreamy outfits.

Kiara wore a black and white gown which had a long tail at the bottom. In spite of wearing her mangalsutra, she opted for a three layered statement emeralds necklace.

Meanwhile, Sid wore a black suit which had a shimmery black coat. The couple looked adorable and couldn’t stop looking at each other while posing for the paparazzi at the event.

Picture courtesy: PinkVilla





Picture courtesy: PinkVilla

Ever since their reception pictures surfaced on the internet, fans could not stop praising the couple’s beauty and their love for each other. They are calling them 'King' and 'Queen'.

Kiara and Sid first fell in love with each other on the sets of film Shershah. The lovebirds kept their relationship hidden for a long time. The two announced their wedding on February 7 by posting their pictures on Instagram as bride and groom.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan, reports PinkVilla.