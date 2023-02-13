Acclaimed thespian and broadcaster, Zia Mohyeddin passes away at age 91

Known as the legend in his lifetime, famed thespian, Zia Mohyeddin breathed his last in Karachi, at age 91, reported Geo News.

Earlier, sources from NAPA said Mohyeddin, had been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital.



Mohyeddin once spearheaded and then took over the position of President Emeritus of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) in Karachi.

Known for his excellent compering, broadcasting, poetry and prose recitation, acting and theatre direction, the late British-Pakistani had mentored hundreds of students who are now working in different fields of TV production and acting.

Born in Faisalabad, on June 20, 1931, Mohyeddin graduated from Government College, Lahore. He later studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and on his return to Pakistan, he produced, directed, and acted in numerous plays.

In 1962, he played a memorable role in the movie Lawrence of Arabia with director David Lean, followed by Behold the Pale Horse in 1964 with director Fred Zinnemann, and later in Immaculate Conception in 1992 with director Jamil Dehlavi.

While the late actor was known for his extensive work in British television, his launch as lead in Lollywood’s Mujrim Kaun in 1970 did not end up being successful, despite a good story and soundtrack.

In 1970, he came to Pakistan and presented the now legendary Zia Mohyeddin Show on PTV. Later, he accepted the post of Director at the PIA Arts Academy.

In 2005, Zia Mohyeddin set up the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in Karachi.

In 2012, he was honoured with Hilal-i-Imtiaz the for Art (Acting/Comparing).

He is also the author of three books: A Carrot is a Carrot, Theatrics and The God of My Idolatry Memories and Reflections.

The funeral prayers for the late thespian be offered on Monday, 13 February 2023, in the Defence Phase 8 at Imam Bargah Yasrab after Zuhr.