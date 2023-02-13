Zia Mohyeddin unwell

KARACHI: Veteran actor, director, voice artist and founding head of the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) Zia Mohyeddin, who enjoys a legendary status in Pakistan for his services for theatre and literary recitations, is unwell.

Sources from Napa said Mohyeddin, who is in his 90s, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital. They asked people to pray for the health of the legendary artist.

Mohyeddin, who was trained in dramatic arts in the United Kingdom, not only performed in a variety of stage roles from Shakespearean to modern characters in Pakistan and abroad but also acted in foreign films such as David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia.

After coming to Pakistan, he promoted the performing arts in various capacities. Under his leadership, Napa has trained a large number of actors, singers and instrumentalists. In the 1970s, he hosted a popular show on the national television.