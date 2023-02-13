Kaia Gerber has legs for days as she and beau Austin Butler take her pooch on a walk

Kaia Gerber put on a leggy display as she walked arm in arm with her boyfriend Austin Butler as they took her pooch for a stroll.

On Saturday, February 11, the celebrity couple was spotted for a weekend stroll in Los Feliz with the model's tiny white and brown rescue dog in the hills.

Kaia, 21, showed off her model legs in tiny grey shorts styled with an oversized grey T-shirt over a pocketed navy zip-up vest.

According to Daily Mail, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, 56, and businessman Rande Gerber, 60, protected her eyes from the sun as she wore think black shades and tucked her braided brunette tresses under a green hat.

Butler, who recently secured an Oscar nomination, appeared distrcated on the phone as he held the dog leash from the other hand.

The Elvis star was dressed causally in a long-sleeved black shirt, black and white Adidas track pants.

He coordinated his look with Adidas Gazelle sneakers and a black hat, as Kaia tucked her arm under his arm as they walked.



