'Loki' star Wunmi Mosaku opened up on season two

Loki actor Wunmi Mosaku reflected experience on shooting in Marvel's mischief star second season.

During an interview with The Digital Spy, the TVA's Hunter B-15 actor said, “It definitely gave us confidence," Mosaku said of the first season's success.

"It was just really nice coming back. It's very rare for me to come back to a show. I think I've only ever come back to Vera, and I only came back for one episode.

"To come back to season 2 to see everybody and be like, 'Oh, we did this' – that was really fun. That was just really new. I think I felt a little bit more... I think I felt a little bit more nervous. I hope we live up to season 1, because... that obviously went down well, because we're here at season 2."

Moreover, the Luther star added about her unique spot in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Sometimes in interviews I get asked a lot of questions about the whole MCU, and I'm not there yet. And I don't have all the answers. But I don't actually feel that outside of the press junket... You know, everyone's just full of love. All the fans are full of love. And then I don't have the pressure of playing a character that already existed," Mosaku reflected.



"They get what they're given, and I don't have to live up to anything, other than the show and my character. Me – and what I want for the character. But, yeah, I feel like everyone has been really cool. I haven't felt this frenzy. I've never been to a Comic-Con, though, so I don't know what that's like [laughs]."