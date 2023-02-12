Prince Harry appears uncomfortable to talk about his home in US

Prince Harry recently did a series of interviews to promote his bombshell memoir Spare but the Duke made a strange gesture during a 2022 interview.
During his Netherlands tour for Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex talked to the Today show’s Hoda Kotb to discuss his life in the United States.
“It really feels that way,” Harry said. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”
Reacting to the prince’s hand gesture, Dr Louise Mahler said: “See that with his hands? Nobody does that, nobody does that!”
During his appearance on the Australian show Sunrise, Mahler said: “Nobody puts their hands in — I’ve never seen that and I’ve never done that in my life!”
The expert explained that the father of two did that because he wasn’t “comfortable” while talking about his home in the US.
A body language expert recently weighed in on King Charles III’s bond with his grandchildren
Harry Styles swept all four categories that he was nominated for during the 2023 BRIT Awards
Britney Spears reportedly has ‘medical needs’ that ‘many don’t even know about’
Vanessa Hudgens was first romantically linked to Cole Tucker in November 2020.
Royal family still undecided if Prince Andrew will have any role at King's coronation
Expert says Meghan and Harry will start focusing on their future