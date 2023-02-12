Vanessa Hudgens makes first public appearance with Cole Tuck after confirming engagement

Vanessa Hudgens made her first public appearance after her engagement to beau Cole Tucker, via People Magazine.

Hours after confirming her engagement, the Tick, Tick... Boom! actress stepped out with her new fiancé, 26, at the One Party by Uber in Phoenix on Friday, February 10th, 2023, ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.

The High School Musical alum was dressed in a skin-tight black cat suit with a crisscross halter neckline and a cut-out above the waist, featuring a gold brooch detail. Hudgens also accessorised the look with matching gold jewellery and black stilettos, layering with an oversized black leather jacket.

Meanwhile, Tucker kept it casual but chic with black pants and t-shirt. He wore a greyish-green jacket on top and paired with black shoes with white laces.

On Friday, shared photos of her engagement ring and the happy couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower following the Paris proposal which took place last week, People confirmed.

“YES. We couldn't be happier,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post.

Hudgens was first romantically linked to the MLB free agent in November 2020.

While the couple has been relatively private about their relationship, Hudgens confirmed rumours that the two were a couple during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in May 2021 and revealed that she was the one who made the first move after they met on a Zoom meditation group call, per the outlet.